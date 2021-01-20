DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 722.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.78.

MLM stock opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $319.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.