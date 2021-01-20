DNB Asset Management AS Buys 40,560 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

