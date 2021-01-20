DNB Asset Management AS Buys 51,195 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.48% of Diodes worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,658,585.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,096 shares of company stock worth $17,940,927. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

