DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,161 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,499 shares of company stock worth $37,478,592. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

