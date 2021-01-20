DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,377.83.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,913.21 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,938.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11,956.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,676.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,298.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.