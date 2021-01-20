DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 492.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,123,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDB opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.