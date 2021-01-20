DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.