DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

