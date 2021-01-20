DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

