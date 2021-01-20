DNB Asset Management AS Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,128 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

