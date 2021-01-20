DNB Asset Management AS Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 126,164 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

