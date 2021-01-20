DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

