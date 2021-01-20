DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 335.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,098 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.