DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

