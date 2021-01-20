DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 269.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,159 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

