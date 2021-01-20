DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,175,760 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 2.33% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

