DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

