DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

