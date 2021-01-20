DNB Asset Management AS Sells 13,474 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

