DNB Asset Management AS Sells 180,961 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180,961 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.74% of Renewable Energy Group worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 412.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

