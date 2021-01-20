DNB Asset Management AS Sells 429 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

