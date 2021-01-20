DNB Asset Management AS Sells 85,674 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,674 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

