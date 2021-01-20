DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

