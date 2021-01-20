DNotes Trading Down 80.8% This Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, DNotes has traded 80.8% lower against the US dollar. DNotes has a market capitalization of $5,237.48 and $23,229.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

