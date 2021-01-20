Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 759,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 298,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The stock has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Document Security Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Research analysts expect that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

