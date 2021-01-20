Dogecoin Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $215.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,025,589,087 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

