Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) versus Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) Critical Comparison

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pendrell has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.6% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Pendrell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dolby Laboratories and Pendrell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.22%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than Pendrell.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Pendrell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 19.91% 9.89% 8.13% Pendrell N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Pendrell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.16 billion 8.19 $231.36 million $2.30 41.23 Pendrell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Pendrell.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Pendrell on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pendrell Company Profile

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

