Dollars Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Dollars has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $57,622.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,250,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,680,625 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.