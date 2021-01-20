Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 13,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Domo by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $126,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

