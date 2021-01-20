Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Rating Increased to Buy at UFS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at UFS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Domtar by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after buying an additional 205,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 130,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.