DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 6.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $198.75. Approximately 3,485,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,435,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.48.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

