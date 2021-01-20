Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.12% of Dover worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

DOV stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

