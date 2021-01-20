Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

