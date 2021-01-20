Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.62. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 600,094 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

