DPRating (RATING) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $307,536.84 and $9,616.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

