DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in DraftKings by 874.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

