DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Up 8.9%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.33. 480,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 207,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSPG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

