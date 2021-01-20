DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 202,490 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. 280,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,533,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.