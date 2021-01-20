DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $444,328.62 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004247 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

