Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $37.21 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 6.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

