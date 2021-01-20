Dudley & Shanley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 5.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.04. 60,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.