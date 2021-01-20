Duke Realty (DRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.54 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.38-$0.44 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRE opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

