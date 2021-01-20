Dune Network (DUN) Price Down 47.4% This Week

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00049995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,639,378 coins and its circulating supply is 354,969,317 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

