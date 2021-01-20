DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.58 ($44.21).

DWS traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.30 ($40.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,752 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.77 and its 200-day moving average is €32.74.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

