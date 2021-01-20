Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.95

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.15, with a volume of 189328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $8,047,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

