Dynamic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70,003.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $70,003.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.15 or 0.03837893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00419303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.01401831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00558111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00430377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022443 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,257,483 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

