Dynamic Trading Rights Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.45 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and $34,270.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

