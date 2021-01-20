Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 7,400 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00.

Shares of DT stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 4,146,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,631. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

