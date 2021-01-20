Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904,724 shares of company stock worth $438,069,186. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

