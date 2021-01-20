Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 11.7%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shot up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.15. 795,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 395,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYNT. Aegis raised their target price on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

